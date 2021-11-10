Tonia J. (Dooley) Eppers

Whitewater, WI - WHITEWATER---Tonia J. Eppers, age 47, of Whitewater, died on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in her home. She was born in Edgerton on April 29, 1974, the daughter of Michael and Shirley (Vaught) Dooley. She was a 1992 graduate of Elkhorn High School. She received her Master's Degree from UW Whitewater in Speech Therapy in 2013. Tonia worked as a Speech Therapist at Kennedy Elementary for the Janesville School District. She loved her job and working with her students and her co-workers. Tonia married Jeffrey J. Eppers on February 11, 2006, in Whitewater. She was a former member of the Army Reserves, in which her unit was activated multiple times. She immensely enjoyed reading, going for hikes and spending time with family. Most of all, she was the best Mom ever!
Tonia is survived by her husband, Jeff; 2 daughters; Samantha LaBreche and Natalie LaBreche both of Whitewater; step-son, Keith Eppers of Liberty Lake, WA; mother, Shirley Dooley of Elkhorn; brother, Nathan Dooley of Elkhorn; sister, Lisa (Mel) Bjurstrom of Burlington; and many nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Dooley.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Carbonne Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave, MC 9945, Madison, WI 53792. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Tonia Eppers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
