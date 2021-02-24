November 16, 1921 - February 21, 2021
Fontana, WI - Tommy L Hill, age 95, of Fontana, WI died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI.
Tommy was born November 16, 1925 in Walworth County, WI to Ollie Lee and Mary Elizabeth (Fox) Hill. He was united in marriage to Marlene J. Wolfram on February 13, 1960 in Walworth, WI. They celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary with family in Rockford, IL. Marlene preceded him in death on September 25, 2011.
Tommy served his country in the United States Navy from March 22, 1944 until his honorable discharge on January 20, 1946, serving in the South Pacific. He received the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with one battle star, the Philippine Liberation medal with one battle star, the American Area medal and the World War II Victory medal. When he arrived in New Guinea he joined boat pool number one, transporting seamen in small landing craft. In August 1945 a need arose for men in the Naval Air Transportation Service (NATS) where he served for the duration of his service.
He was employed for many years for the Gardens Association in Fontana, meticulously caring for lawns and gardens of many residents of the area. Residents of the Gardens held a special place in his heart and he often spoke fondly of them.
Tom and Marlene enjoyed spending time with family at various events and holiday gatherings. He enjoyed spending time visiting and chatting with old friends and at the Fontana Village Hall engaged in rousing conversations.
He is survived by his youngest sister Mary Castle of Whitewater as well as many nieces and nephews.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters; Gloria Martin, Ardis Walstra and Janis Edson.
Visitation will be held at Toynton Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1, with the funeral following at 12:00. Interment will be at the Walworth Cemetery.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.