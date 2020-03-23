Tommie "Tom" Woodman

April 1, 1950 - March 20, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Tommie "Tom" L. Woodman, 69, of Beloit, died at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born April 1, 1950 in Beloit, WI to the late Lewis "Randy" and Marjorie (Quintrell) Woodman. In his early childhood schooling, he attended Fisher School from first to fifth grade and he graduated from Parkview High School, Class of 1968. After all his schooling, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served his country during the Vietnam War 1969- 1971, he was honorably discharged as an E5. On July 26, 1980, Tom married the former Susan "Sue" Niman at the First Baptist Church, Beloit. Tom worked at GM for 40 years, retiring in 2008. Tom truly enjoyed the open road, having a passion for semis and car races along with his trips with Sue especially down Route 66. He would follow the Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Chicago Bears sports teams. Tom adored his cat Holly and the cuddles. His pride for his yard was renowned with anyone who knew him. Most of all, family meant the world to Tom, whether it was just spending time with his five grandchildren relaxing, or attending their sporting events, or even the road trips with his sons.
Tom is survived by his wife, Susan Woodman; two sons, Chad (Sara) Woodman and Joshua (Chelsea) Woodman; his five grandchildren: Adrian, Evelina, Kristian, Baylen, and Aliyah; sister, Bonnie (Donald) Larson; sister-in-law, Joanne (Richard) Woodman Hodge; Sue's siblings: David (Barbara) Kemnitz, Ronnie Niman, Danny (Debbie) Niman, Deb Niman, Pam Niman, Bernadine (John) Hoover, and Roger (Jill) Niman; and numerous nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Woodman; sisters-in-law, Jane Niman and LaVonda Kemnitz; brothers-in-law, Jeff Niman and Tom Niman; and his father and mother-in-law, Harold and LaVonne Niman.
Due to Governor Evers Emergency Order #5 prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 people or more, the family will have a private service. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Sue and the family wish to give their appreciation to Dr. Shekhani and his staff, Amanda and Sara with Palliative & Hospice Care, and to Dr. Bangert and the rest of the Mercy staff for the care and compassion provided to Tom and us.