Tempe, AZ - With heavy hearts and sadness we announce the passing of a husband, father, grandpa and father in-law. Tom C. Jones, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on October 16, 2021 from pneumonia.
Tom was born on June 23, 1959 in Janesville, WI, where he grew up and met his wife of 38 years, Laurie. They then went on to have two children, Zach and Devon. They moved from Wisconsin to Arizona in 1993. Tom was a man that would sacrifice everything to help his family. He was always there for his family when they needed him and was happy to do so. Tom really enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with his wife, Laurie. Another big hobby of his was welding.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; sons, Zach and Devon; sisters, Denise Maney of Madison, WI and Sara Jane Jones of Milton, WI. Tom loved his grandkids: Brady, Mason, Clay, and Declan; liked going to their sport events and just spending quality time with them. He dearly loved his two daughter-in-laws, Shawndria and Diana. Tom is preceded by his parents, John David and Mary Jane Jones; and infant son, Joseph David Jones.
Tom had a Christian upbringing, and was baptized right before his passing. He is walking the golden streets of heaven, drinking from the river of the living waters and has a mansion made of gold and diamonds just like Jesus describes in the Bible. It's harder for us than it is for him, because he is in paradise. It's not a goodbye but a see you later.
Rest In Paradise, Tom C. Jones
