Janesville, WI -- Todd William Rasmussen, age 42, of Janesville, WI, died on March 18, 2019 at his home. He was born in Beloit, WI on February 2, 1977. He attended Parker High School in Janesville, and received a degree in masonry bricklaying from Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake, WI. Todd was employed by Scot Forge in Clinton, WI since 2011. His co-workers have indicated that he will be a great loss to the company. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Packers, Brewer and Bucks. He enjoyed life to the fullest, and most knew him to be a jokester, and making light of situations. He kept himself in great physical condition, had a love for his dogs, and enjoyed taking them on extensive walks. Todd had a great love of music, enjoyed singing karaoke, and had a million-dollar smile.

He is survived by his mother, Jeannine (Allan Cole) Peters of Chetek, WI; his father, Darron (Sharon) Rasmussen of DePere, WI; grandmother, Marie Huisheere of Green Bay, WI; close friend, Racheal Garcia and her daughter, Madysen; close friend, Andrew Lange; brother, Keith (Cindy) Rasmussen; step-brothers and step-sister: Michelle (Brian) Christensen, Michael (Kathy) Shultz, Matthew (Christy) Vyse; uncles: Don (John Roberts) Huisheere, Ron (Bonnie) Huisheere, Steve (Norma) Huisheere, Bill (Jeff Pintor) Huisheere, Gary (Judy) Rasmussen; a special cousin, Ryan Huisheere; along with other nieces; nephews; relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Arnold Huisheere, Robert (Lillian) Rasmussen and Carrie (John) Mayo.

Funeral services will be at 12 Noon Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Rev. Lee Meissner will officiate. A visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

