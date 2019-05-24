December 13, 1959 - May 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Todd Stevens, 59, of Janesville, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Todd was born to John "Jack" and Sally Stevens in Prairie du Chien, WI, on December 13, 1959. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, his JuJuB, and his soul mate Julie (Helgerson) Stevens. He went on to achieve an Associate's Degree in business and marketing. Anyone that came into contact with Todd will easily tell you stories of a man dedicated to making sure the people around him were happy and comfortable, laughing and appreciating life. Todd dedicated himself to serving in the communities in which he lived and worked, beginning with Stevens & Company, a family business in the Janesville area he owned and operated with his wife, Julie. Throughout his life, Todd pursued several ventures before finding his truest passion: serving in senior living communities. Each day, he made seniors and staff smile, and to him, just one smile was a sign of a job well done. Ask those who grew up with Todd in Prairie du Chien and they will share memories of his achievements in high school basketball, football, and track. His love for the game was effortless, and later found its way into his home in Janesville. If he wasn't watching the GBBBP - Golf, Brewers, Bucks, Badgers and Packers - with his family or friends, you can bet he was talking about it with anyone who shared his excitement. When physical words escaped him, Todd turned to music. Having found a talent at an early age, music brought Todd comfort and was another way to tell those he loved that they were special to him. Todd filled his home with sounds of acoustic guitar, which he carried with him everywhere, and sang to his daughter and son when they were small before carrying on the tradition to his two younger grandsons. Being called grandpa was his badge of honor. When he wasn't wrestling with the kiddos, he was exploring the bike trails with his wife, Julie. What started out as exercise quickly grew into a couple's adventure, biking the local Janesville trails and even tackling the daunting Sparta, WI., bike trail. Todd and Julie did everything together in life as a team and showed their children what a true partnership looked like.

Todd is survived by Julie, his wife of 35 years; and two children, Kyle (Kimberly) Stevens of Grafton, and Kali Stevens of Waukesha. He had two grandchildren, Ethan and Aiden Stevens. He is also survived by three brothers: Tim (Cheryl) Stevens of Prairie du Chien, Tom Stevens, and Tracy Stevens.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John "Jack" Stevens and Sally Stevens of Prairie du Chien; mother-in-law, Marlene Helgerson of Prairie du Chien; and brother, Ted Stevens of Prairie du Chien. Todd was lucky to have many caring family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life service for Todd at a later date to be chosen, so all his family and friends can attend, at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien.