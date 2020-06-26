September 10, 1970 - June 21, 2020
Formerly of Janesville, WI -- Todd M. McNett, age 49, formerly of Janesville, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Brodhead. He was born in Janesville on September 10, 1970, the son of Stanley and Dorothy (Goldsmith) McNett and was a 1989 graduate of Oakhill Christian School. Todd was formerly employed at Panoramic, and was most recently employed at Wolf Sub-Zero in Madison. He loved all sports, but was a huge Packers and Brewers fan. In high school he was a star athlete and basketball player, leading the team in scoring . Todd also really enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren!
He is survived by his two children, Haley (Jacob Ostenson) McNett of Brodhead and Joshua (Jerianne Mestas) McNett of Westminster, CO; two grandchildren, Mia and Amarra Ostenson with a third, Dominic Michael Ostenson, due in November. Todd is also survived by his parents, Stanley and Dorothy McNett; as well as aunts; uncles; cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, with Rev. Jerry Dean officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the Funeral Home. Memorials would be preferred to the American Heart Association.
