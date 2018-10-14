August 9, 1977 - September 11, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Todd Anthony Rittenhouse, age 41, passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2018. Born August 9, 1977, Todd lived in Janesville WI, and recently attended Blackhawk Technical College. He graduated from Parker High School in 1995, the same year he bought his classic Trans-Am, which he still had and cherished deeply. Although gone too soon, Todd left us with a huge piece of himself in all who knew him. Todd was a rare gem, a kind soul who gave of himself without expectations or reservations. Todd's love of family and friends was never-ending. One of his passions was working on cars, and he truly loved helping his friends with their vehicles. His other passions were the Green Bay Packers, The Milwaukee Brewers, and going to Slayer concerts with his best friends and remaining 3 of the 4 horsemen: John, Pat, and Matt.
Todd is survived by his father, Jimmie Rittenhouse; mother, Susan Laack; brother, Ryan Rittenhouse; and his loyal dog, Rocky the Dingo. He is also survived by his uncles, Dennis Bailey and Archie Bailey; and many cousins and friends. Todd was preceded in death by his uncle; three aunts; and three cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday October 20th, 2018 at The Table Bar and Grill, 5041 Afton Rd. in Afton, WI. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend, please bring a dish to pass, and any stories or memories you would like to share.
