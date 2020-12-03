March 27, 1963 - November 28, 2020
Edgerton/Madison, WI - Todd A. Carlson passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from his human life into eternity due to complications of a blood infection. He was born on March 27, 1963, in Madison, Wis. Todd graduated from Madison West High School and proudly enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force. He asked Terri Courtney Carlson out on their first date on Dec. 31, 2009, and they married on April 12, 2013. They shared nearly 11 wonderful years together.
Todd loved life and did everything with enthusiasm. He was on the Executive Board of the Painters and Allied Trades, Local No. 802 for several years and was a very proud union member. Even when he started his own painting company, he still supported his union brothers and sisters. Todd mostly loved spending time with Terri and his family.
Todd leaves behind his loving wife, Terri; his favorite sister, Kelly (Martin Ohlin) Henry; brothers-in-law, Robert Courtney and Michael (Christine) Courtney; uncle, Dennis Johnson; nieces, Kari Henry, Lauren (Dylan) McCarthy and Stephanie Courtney; nephew, Joshua Courtney; in-laws, Patricia Halverson and Jack Courtney; and many cousins. Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Tydrich; brother, Mark Holpin; step-father-in-law, Lee Halverson; and his maternal grandparents.
A public drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. A public burial will be held at Albion Prairie Cemetery in Edgerton, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Family members encourage friends and relatives to attend the cemetery prayer.
The family would like to thank the doctors and outstanding nursing and care staff at Unity Point Meriter ICU and IMCU for their compassionate care of Todd and Terri during the past 18 months.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be gifted to the family to assist with medical expenses or in Todd's name to The River Food Pantry, Second Harvest Food Bank, Dane County Humane Society or Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.gundersonfh.com.
