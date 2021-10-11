Tina Zomer

October 27, 1931 - October 7, 2021
Delavan, WI - Trijntje "Tina" (nee Sangers) Kazimier Zomer, 89, of Delavan, WI passed away of natural causes October 7, 2021 at Vintage on the Pond.
Tina was born in Friesland, The Netherlands on October 27, 1931 to Germ & Anne (Sangers) Kazimier. Tina was united in marriage with Niek "Louis" Zomer in The Netherlands on June 29, 1960. They immigrated to the United States by boat and established their family in Wisconsin on "the farm." A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, mom cherished visits with family, church friends, and neighbors on the family farm. Working in her flower garden was also a joy to her. She always had tea time ready for family and visitors." She loved to go for rides after Friday night fish fry and enjoyed trips back to "the old country" to visit "familie."
She was preceded in death by her father, Germ Kazimier and mother, Anne (Sangers) Kazimier one sibling, and daughter-in-law, Melanie Rosales Zomer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Niek "Louis" Zomer of Delavan, WI, and her children, Annette (Kevon) Gunyon of Elkhorn, WI, Wilma (Wesley) Zomer-Kooiman of Edgerton, WI, Albert Zomer of Delavan, WI, Gerald (Sandy) Zomer of Delavan, WI, Leroy Zomer of Delavan, WI and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-grandchildren that lovingly called mom "Beppa" and "Grandma" as well as two brothers, Sjouke(Fogel) Kazimier, Damwoude, Friesland, NL, and Jan (Geertje) Kazimier, Buitenpost, Friesland, NL, brother- and sister-in-law Henk & Sees Vaartjes of Deventer, Overijssel, NL, and oom Wiemer Sangers, NL. There are also many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins in The Netherlands and here in the USA plus cousin Arlene Torrenga, and the Reyenga and VanDyken families locally.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 1:30 P.M. until the time of the service on Monday at the church with "tea time" to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian School, Dementia Society of America, and Alzheimer's Association. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to give special thanks to the kind, loving staff at Vintage on the Pond, Dr. Fehling, Lakeland Health Care Center our church family, and all the kind, caring, and compassionate health care workers who cared for mom.