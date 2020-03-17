June 12, 1967 - March 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Tina Teuscher, age 52, of Janesville, passed away at her home on Sunday Morning, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Janesville, WI, on June 12, 1967, daughter of Edward and Darlene Whaley. She graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1985, and received her Associates Degree from Blackhawk Technical College in 1987. On October 1, 1988, Tina married Wayne Teuscher. For the past fifteen years, Tina worked as the office manager at Tri-Cor Mechanical in Janesville. Tina will forever be remembered for her Tina Strong, Brave and Sassy attitude. Tina constantly showed selfless love and kindness to everyone she met. She loved spending time with her children and granddaughter, and enjoyed traveling with family and friends to destinations such as Mackinac Island, Door County, the Grand Tetons, and the many other National Parks along the way.
Tina is survived by her husband of 31 years, Wayne; her sons, Tyler (Cassia) Teuscher of Kotzebue, Alaska and Ryan (fiance, Abby Schaitel) Teuscher of Janesville. She is also survived by her precious granddaughter, Raelynne Teuscher; her parents, Edward and Darlene Whaley of Janesville; brother, Bob (Shawn) Whaley of Tomah. She is further survived by her father-in-law, Dean (Betty) Teuscher of Milton; and her in-laws: Dan (Jill) Teuscher, Scott (Diane) Teuscher, Lori Learn, and Sue (Fred) Gray. She is also survived by her dear friends: Scott, Joan, Karen, Kris and Pat; as well as many nieces; nephews; other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Joan Teuscher.
Private burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Tina's Life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in her name can be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Tina, you were the backbone of this family. No words can express how fortunate we are that you were in our lives. Your memory will never pass away. We love you and will miss you always. - Your loving family.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and her special nurse, Stephanie. We will never forget your kindness, care, and compassion.