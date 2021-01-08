Tina "T.T." Hulick

June 22, 1967 - December 21, 2020
Janesville, WI - Tina "T.T." Marie (Bennett) Hulick, age 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, December 21st, 2020, after a courageous 9 1/2 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born in Janesville to Robert and Marianne Bennett on June 22nd, 1967, Tina graduated from Craig High School. While attending, she lettered in cross country, basketball, and track. Along with earning many trophies and awards, Tina set the school record her junior year for the 400-meter race. She held this record at Craig for 21 years. After school, Tina was employed by Lear Seating until 2009. She then attended Blackhawk Technical College, where she earned a degree in Marketing and a spot on the Dean's list. After graduation, Tina was employed by American Family Insurance at Dave DeGarmo's agency as an office manager. Anyone who met Tina would agree that she always made you feel welcome. Many clients would go out of their way to stop into the office to see how Tina was doing.
Tina's infectious laughter and personality will be remembered and missed by everyone that knew her. Family was the most important thing in Tina's life. Beyond all else, Tina's greatest pride was being a mother. Through her tireless work ethic and always putting others first, T.T. was the driving force behind all family functions. She always found pleasure in life's simple things like family walks, enjoying a summer night's breeze, and being in the company of those she loved. It was fitting that Tina passed on the longest night of the year, being that she was always the light and life of every party.
Tina is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Olivia and Clare Hulick; her parents, Robert and Marianne (Daines) Bennett; her sisters, Tammy Bennett (Fred Bradley), Tally Bennett (Kyle Tanner); and many aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews. Tina was preceded in death by her grandparents on both sides.
A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Tina's name to Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition.
Tina's family would like to thank Dr. Emily Robinson and everyone at Mercy Health Oncology Department, for their compassion and support that they gave Tina and our family.