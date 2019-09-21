April 22, 1963 - September 18, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Tina Sterken Shafer, 56, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Tina was born in Harvard, IL on April 22, 1963, the eldest of what would be six children. She had three children of her own: Jeremiah of Sparta, WI, Malachi of Sparta, and Kaleb of Janesville, WI. Tina married Mitch Shafer in November 2015, and had found love and laughter at last. Tina worked a variety of jobs over her lifetime, excelling at anything she chose to do. She most recently worked at Delavan's Piggly Wiggly in their floral department. She enjoyed making flower arrangements for various life events, and even more so loved the stories that came with the occasion. Tina treasured her family and her two dear lifelong friends, Sue and Lori. Extended family remembers her smile, how easy she was to talk to, how helpful she was whenever needed, and what a beautiful spirit she possessed.

Tina is survived by her husband; three sons; grandchildren: Makayla, Payson, and Kaylie; her dearest friends; and her siblings: Jeff (Debbie) Sterken of Walworth, Kevin (Amy) Sterken of Walworth, Janet Sterken of Tomah, Hope (Jennifer) Sterken of Hales Corners, and Stephanie (Dennis) Johnson of Sparta; and her father, Wayne (Darlene) Sterken. Tina is preceded in death by her grandparents: Henry and Johanna Sterken and Claude and Ruth Long; by her mother, Linda Shafer; five maternal aunts; and two paternal uncles.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com