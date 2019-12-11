August 23, 1970 - December 8, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Tina Marie Gonzales, 49, of Delavan, died at her home on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. Tina was born August 23, 1970 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of Wayne Graske and Betty Reynolds. She married John Gonzales on January 14, 2000 in Elkhorn. She worked her life as a machinist in Engineering Dept.

She is survived by her husband, John; her parents, Wayne and Betty Graske; daughter, Marissa Montour; and son, Tyler Montour; two brothers, Jeff (Kim) Graske and Tony; sister, Tammy Brushwood; five grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

A celebration of life will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Friends may call then. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the family. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater, WI in the spring.