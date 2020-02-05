Timothy "Timmy" Roenneburg II

July 14, 1975 - February 3, 2020

Edgerton, WI -- Timothy "Timmy" G. Roenneburg II, age 44, of Edgerton, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at home. He was born in Edgerton on July 14, 1975, the son of Timothy and Donna (Thomas) Roenneburg Sr. He was a 1993 graduate of Edgerton High School. Timmy went to work out East, repairing and tuning organs, even including Washington's National Cathedral. When he returned home to live in Edgerton, he worked as a buyer for the LeMans Company for 10 years until his health declined. He married Marta M. Rosenmeier on November 19, 2017, in Albion. He had an avid interest in European "Motorsickles," working in his yard, bird watching and collecting tractors. Timmy had a passion for listening to music/old records, playing guitar and singing. He was an "Old Soul" who lived life to the fullest and loved helping anyone in need.

Timmy is survived by his wife, Marta Rosenmeier; beloved cat, Etta Bug; parents, Timothy and Donna Roenneburg of Edgerton; two sisters, Lisa (Michael) Hein and Sarah (Leigh) Pierce, both of Edgerton; three nephews: Koyle, Taylor and Johnny; great-nephew, Oliver; mother and father in-law, Robert and Susan Rosenmeier of Janesville; sister-in-law, Sara (Kenneth) Valet of Janesville; nieces and nephews in-law: Brielle, Bailey and Cade Valet; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, with Pastor Dave Flood officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com