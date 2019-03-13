Timothy "Timmer" Fuller

October 19, 1964 - March 7, 2019

Milton, WI -- Timothy "Timmer" D. Fuller, 54, of Milton, WI, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Timmer was born on October 19, 1964 in Janesville, WI, to Claude and Mona (Daniels) Fuller. He attended and graduated from Janesville Parker in 1983. He worked for over 20 years as a CNC Operator at Stoughton Trailers. He also worked at Simmons Bedding, and Bill's Auto Upholstery. Timmer was an avid sports fan, and followed the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He could always be counted on to know the answer to trivia questions. He loved to golf and was a member of many area dart leagues. He spent much of his free time with his friends and second family at the Scoreboard and Junction Pub. There, he found many people that he watched out for and that watched out for him, like Bob and Judy Cagney, and Aubrey, just to name a few. Timmer was liked by everyone he met, and will be remembered as the sweet and funny man that he was.

Timmer is survived by his mother, Mona Fuller of Janesville; siblings: Bonnie (Dale) Steindl of Milton, Alan Fuller of Janesville, Kim (Brian) Hinz of Machesney Park, IL; wife, Cheryl Schroeder-Fuller; step-children, Randy and Tracy Schroeder of Janesville; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Fuller; a sister, Barbara Fuller; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Junction Pub from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the memorial fund would be appreciated.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com