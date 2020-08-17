November 14, 1951 - August 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Timothy (Tim) Banwell, age 68, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, with his family by his side. Tim was born in Rockford, IL, on November 14, 1951, to Albert and Mary Banwell. He graduated from Auburn High School (1969), Augustana College (1973) and received a Master in Public Health from the University of Illinois Chicago in 1980. He met his wife, Ruth Hollander, while both were students at Augustana College. They married in Rockford on July 13, 1974. In 1988, they moved to Janesville, where Tim took a position with the Rock County Health Department, and he and Ruth raised their two daughters, Anna and Emily. Tim was a faithful congregant of St. John Lutheran Church (ELCA), where he served in many capacities. He was a dedicated community servant, devoting much of his time and effort to local causes. He loved his family, his church and his community.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; his daughters, Anna (Jeff) and Emily (Taryn); nieces, Krystal (Tyler) and Jamie; nephews: Michael (Andi), David, Ted and Ed; sister, Barbara; brothers, Albert and Thomas. Also surviving in his legacy are Alexis, Lilly and Carter (children of Krystal); JaQueze, JaQuan and Lyla (Emily) and Hanna and Connor (children of Michael). Tim is predeceased by a daughter, Maria Lynn; his parents, Albert and Mary; his uncle, Robert; and a sister, Mary Margaret.
Due to the pandemic, a graveside service for family only will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park, IL. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tim's family, in his memory, that will be used to create a memorial at Rotary Gardens or to St. John Lutheran Church Memorial Fund (302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, WI 53545) for Timothy Banwell, or to the charity of your choice.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
The family wishes to thank all of the health care professionals and Doctor Porter who assisted Tim and his family throughout his journey, Rev. Bond Haldeman for his pastoral support and the many friends and neighbors for their love and assistance.