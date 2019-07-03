July 6, 1960 - June 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Timothy T. Fett, age 58, of Janesville, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on July 6, 1960; the son of Raymond and Joan (Schleisner) Fett. Tim was a 1978 graduate of Craig High School and went on to become an accomplished welder, retiring from the Lear Seating Corporation in 2008. He enjoyed traveling with his life long companion and friend, Mary Gorniak; especially their trips to Wyoming. Tim was an avid outdoorsman and was a fond enthusiast of Formula One Racing. Tim's voice and presence of support and guidance through thick and thin will always resonate in the hearts of his loved ones. He will be dearly missed and loved eternally.

He is survived by his life long companion, Mary Gorniak; children, Frank (Nicole) LaBuguen, Chris (Jolynn) LaBuguen, Vincent LaBuguen; mother, Joan (Bruce) Pierson; sisters, Cindi Fox and Stefanie (Ted) Roherty; step-sisters, Kris (Les) Nickel and Susan (Pierson) Jordan; step-brothers, Kenneth Pierson, Mike (DeAnn) Pierson and Robert (Linda) Pierson; and many grandchildren, extended family members, and friends. Tim is predeceased by his father, Raymond; and son, Steven Fett.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville, with visitation from 10:30 A.M. until time of prayers at 11:15 A.M. Committal will follow immediately to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Timothy's family would like to thank the staff members of Agrace Hospice in Janesville, and the staff in the ICU unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville for all of their compassionate care and loving kindness through this difficult time.