Timothy Scott "Tim" Orton, Sr.

December 1, 1961 - February 24, 2023

Jefferson, WI - Timothy "Tim" Scott Orton, Sr., age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 24, 2023, at home. Tim was born on December 1, 1961; the son of James Sr. and Charlotte (Albrecht) Orton. He attended Fort Atkinson High School and received his diploma through the U.S. Army. Tim served in the U.S. Army for seven years before being honorably discharged. He traveled through much of the United States while with the U.S. Army, including Hawaii, where he and his then wife, Kerri, welcomed their son, T.J. in 1985. In 1989, they welcomed their daughter, Kate. Tim was retired, but was previously employed with Generac Power Systems and General Motors. He had a childish wonder, a tenacious drive, and was undeniably stubborn. Tim had a plethora of hobbies including electronics, model trains, R.C. cars, go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, stock car racing, roller skating (in his teen years), and watching TV with his dog, Sky. He was a loving and caring father to his two children, and a loving grandfather to his two grandsons.

