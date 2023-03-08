Timothy Scott "Tim" Orton, Sr.

Jefferson, WI - Timothy "Tim" Scott Orton, Sr., age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 24, 2023, at home. Tim was born on December 1, 1961; the son of James Sr. and Charlotte (Albrecht) Orton. He attended Fort Atkinson High School and received his diploma through the U.S. Army. Tim served in the U.S. Army for seven years before being honorably discharged. He traveled through much of the United States while with the U.S. Army, including Hawaii, where he and his then wife, Kerri, welcomed their son, T.J. in 1985. In 1989, they welcomed their daughter, Kate. Tim was retired, but was previously employed with Generac Power Systems and General Motors. He had a childish wonder, a tenacious drive, and was undeniably stubborn. Tim had a plethora of hobbies including electronics, model trains, R.C. cars, go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, stock car racing, roller skating (in his teen years), and watching TV with his dog, Sky. He was a loving and caring father to his two children, and a loving grandfather to his two grandsons.
Tim is survived by his children, Timothy "T.J." Scott Orton, Jr. and Katie "Kate" Orton; grandsons, Ryder James Orton and Zarek Allen Michael Orton; siblings: John, James Jr., and Sandy; aunt, Dorothy; ex-wife, Kerri (Meitzner) Orton; his best friends of many years, Brett and Brenda Cokinis; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY where Tim's daughter, Katie will speak and extend an opportunity for others to share their thoughts, stories, and memories. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations to the family are appreciated. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
"Life's like a road that you travel on, when there's one day here and the next day gone...Life is a highway" -Tom Cochrane
"Ain't nothing going to break my stride" -Matthew Wilder
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Orton, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.