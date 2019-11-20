October 7, 1956 - November 18, 2019

Darien, WI -- Timothy Richard Klade, age 63, a Darien resident for the last 27 years, originally from Merrill, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 after suffering an acute illness. Tim was born October 7, 1956 in Merrill, WI, the son of the late Richard (Dick) Klade and Janet (Hendrichs) Klade. He grew up initially in Merrill, moved to Sauk City, and then to Delavan at the age of 10. He attended Delavan-Darien High School, Class of 1976. Post high school, Tim worked as manager of Mr. Quicks in Racine, then Sta-Rite and Gifford Tree Service before going to the City of Delavan Street Department where he worked for the last 20+ years. In his spare time, he also had his own Tree Service. He was just in the process of planning his retirement, as he had been having health issues. As much as he loved his children, Tim loved his grandchildren above all. Named by the grandkids, "Crabby Grandpa and Naughty Grandpa," his grandchildren loved him and couldn't wait to come visit. In fact they were planning how many days he could watch them once he retired.

He loved his family, and is survived by his wife Lori of 42+ years; sons, Timothy (Kate) Klade, Joshua (Gina) Klade; and daughter, Kristin (Aaron Nieuwenhuis) Klade; his five grandchildren: Landon, Carson, Josie, Leo, Alaina; and three soon to be official grandchildren: Hailey, Chase, and Hope; brothers: Terry (Laura) Klade, Todd (Diana) Klade, and Matthew Klade; sisters, Tamie (John) Klein, Melissa Clark; mother-in-law, Judy Stuver; sister-in-laws, Lisa (Manuel) Stuver, Lana (Victor) Castro; and many beloved nieces; nephews; cousins. Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan and an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

Tim's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Mercyhealth Hospital.