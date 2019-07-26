November 15, 1954 - July 21, 2019

Shafer, MN -- Timothy Patrick Murrey, age 64, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Timothy was born November 15, 1954, in Melrose Park, IL to Harry and Betty (McCallen) Murrey. He grew alongside his nine siblings and foster brother, had two beautiful children, grew a passion for cars and was an avid fisherman. For many years, Timothy worked at The Janesville Gazette. He spent his years managing the newspaper plant's mail room. Even years after leaving the Gazette, he would tell stories of his time there. Some of Timothy's favorite places were fishing on a lake, or working on a car. But, his most cherished place to be was with family. He was the definition of a "family man". Timothy was a dedicated son, brother, father, and uncle. Family always came first in his eyes.

A 1968 Mustang was Timothy's most recent project. He spent many hours tinkering and dreaming about what this car could be. Through the years, there have been many cars and motorcycles that have passed through his garages. One of the most talked about and memorable projects was the Baja Bug that has come up in many stories over the years. Many memories have been made with friends and family through the passing of a wrench, and the tightening of a bolt.

Timothy is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Roger) Hornbuckle; son, Alexander (fiancee, Dakota Boelens) Murrey; sister-in-law, Ellen Tarmichael; brothers, Michael (Nancy) Murrey, Joseph (Leann) Murrey, Robert Powers; foster brother, James (Shelley) Wilcox; sisters: Kathleen (Stephen) Laqua, Mary (Kenneth) Zagzebski, Diane Murrey, Barbara (William) Madison and Christine Murrey; also many cousins; nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Betty; brother, Harry Murrey; and nieces, Ashley and Andrea.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, MN. Condolences may be expressed at www.grandstrandfh.com.

A big hug and thank you to the nurses and staff of Fairview Hospice.