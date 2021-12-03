Timothy Miller

Beloit, WI - Timothy R. Miller, 68, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville, WI.
He was born on July 6, 1953 in Lockport, NY, the son of the late Wilfred Henry and Alma Geraldine Miller. Timothy graduated Starpoint High School. He received his Bachelor's degree in animal husbandry, and later received his Master's degree in meat science from Michigan State University. He remained a huge Spartan fan his entire life. Timothy married Elizabeth Kray on May 14, 1977 in Grosse Pointe, MI. They celebrated 44 years of marriage this year.
Timothy was formerly employed by Pfizer as a territory representative, national sales representative, and district manager in agricultural pharmaceuticals. His home farm, Tailwind Farm, consisted of livestock and crops. Timothy was a past president of the American Rambouillet Sheep Breeders Association. He was a board member of the Rock County and Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Association. Timothy was sheep superintendent at the Rock County 4-H fair. He was a past Edler at Dakota Community Presbyterian Church in Dakota, IL and current member at the Luther Valley Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI. He enjoyed gardening, liked to go fishing, turkey and pheasant hunting, especially in South Dakota. He adored his grandchildren and daughter, whom he would have done anything for.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Miller; daughter, Jill (Tyler) Zoern; grandchildren, Everly Elizabeth Zoern and Emmett Donald Zoern; siblings, Thomas D. (Linda) Miller and Susan (James) Wendler; numerous nieces and nephews.
Timothy was predeceased by his parents; grandchild baby Zoern; brother Terry Miller; and sister Melody Miller.
A Celebration of Life for Timothy will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.