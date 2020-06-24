May 13, 1951 - June 20, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Timothy Michael Shea, 69, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully with his family by his side at UW Hospital, Madison on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1951 in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Richard J. and Tracy (Soans) Shea. He graduated from Evansville High School, Class of 1969, attended UW-Whitewater and pledged to Delta Sigma Phi and later earned a degree from Wisconsin School of Electronics. Tim spent some years working with his father in the carpet business as well as selling furniture in Oshkosh, Madison, and Janesville. His final career path took him on the road as a car hauler for JATCO/Allied Automotive Group and after their departure from Janesville became an OTR driver for Lynn Transportation. As a lifetime member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Evansville, he was very active in the roles of Lector, Mass Coordinator, Eucharistic Minister, Choir Member and Usher. Tim was proud to be a Past Grand Knight, 4th Degree and Honor Guard member of Council 10920 Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed his Harley, travels with Barb and summertime at Lake Wisconsin, Merrimac. To quote one of his classmates, "His uncanny wit, love of America's Veterans, and willingness to always help out will definitely be missed by many."
He is survived by his companion of 25 years Barbara Garthwaite, Evansville; two sisters, Jo-Al (Mike) Cufaude, Evansville and Edwina Scharnke, Madison; five nephews: Brian (Nicole) and Mark (Teal) Cufaude, Chris, Tad and Trevor Scharnke; great-niece, Harper Cufaude; great-nephews: Grayson, Kale and Holden Cufaude. Barbara's children: Paul (Jennifer) Bernitt, Jennifer Bernitt, Angie (Ortie) Archiquette and Kyle (Wendy) Garthwaite and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Daniel Cufaude; and brother-in-law, Robert Scharnke.
Graveside services will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at 11:30am in HOLY CROSS CEMETERY Evansville with Reverend Paulraj Sellam officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the Covid 19 restrictions. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
The family would like to thank the Evansville EMT's, Mercy Hospital ER and the UW Hospital Surgeons and TLC staff for their efforts & care these past few days.