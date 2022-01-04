Janesville, WI - Timothy M Phetteplace of Janesville passed away on 12/30/2021 at home following a courageous battle with small cell carcinoma. He was born on May 19, 1955 to Stuart and Cathleen (Yuengst) Phetteplace and was a lifelong Janesville resident.
To say that Tim lived life to the fullest would be a gross understatement. He was an avid fisherman and Wisconsin outdoorsman and loved to travel. Tim was happiest when he had a fish on the end of his line and Maria by his side. He was known to drive for hours with his dad in the fall just to find the perfect apples. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, sharp wit and the shameless manner in which he spoiled his dogs!
Tim is survived by his fiancé and the love of his life Maria Lasseigne; his bonus daughter Emma (Corey), of whom he was so proud; his mother Cathleen; siblings Heidi and Chris (Christie); nieces Katy and Becca (Christopher), nephews Noah (Britteny) and Dakota; grandnieces Nikki and Emersen, all of Janesville; Maria's daughter Angelina Garcia of McAllen, Texas and her children Anna, Victoria, Isabel and Christian; his constant companions Otis and Chloe as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition, Tim leaves behind numerous lifelong friends and fishing buddies.
He is preceded in death by his father, his brother Ryan, paternal grandparents Wilson and Lorraine Phetteplace and maternal grandparents Phillip and Marion Yuengst.
Tim's family would like to express their gratitude to Maria for caring for Tim so selflessly and tirelessly throughout his illness. Their love for one another touched all of our hearts.
Per Tim's wishes, there will be no services. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to henkeclarson.com.
