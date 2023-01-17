Janesville, WI - Timothy L. Weir, age 57, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital. He was born in Janesville on November 30, 1965; the son of Gary and Barbara (Gray) Weir. Tim was a 1984 graduate of Craig High School and enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving our country where he began his career as a medic. Following the Army, Tim continued in EMS as an EMT at Bell Ambulance and Cross Ambulance in Milwaukee, WI. After receiving his paramedic training, he worked at Beacon Ambulance and Grandview Hospital in Ironwood, MI before returning to Milwaukee to work at Paratech Ambulance. Tim followed his passion for EMS instruction at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center as the EMS Education Coordinator. Subsequently, he accepted a position as the EMS and Protective Services Education Director for the Wisconsin Technical College System where he redefined EMS. Tim's contributions as an EMS educator have and will continue to better thousands of lives worldwide.
Tim was a phenomenal and generous person, who seemed to always make an impact on the people he met throughout his life. He loved his family more than anything and never ceased to make you laugh. He was kind of a big deal, both personally and professionally.
Tim is survived by his wife, Kathy Weir; daughter, Sarah (Justin) Grube; grandchildren: Camren, Natalie, and Celeste "Squashy" Grube; mother, Barbara (Bob) Clem; siblings: Chris (Carrie) Weir, Corey (Sarah) Weir and Brandie (Gary) Martin; and nieces and nephew: Ana (Alex) Goins, Tom Weir, Ava Weir, and Emma Weir.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Weir.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, Tim's family is setting up an EMS education memorial fund in his honor. Donations can be made through GoFundMe by searching "Tim Weir Memorial Fund" or visiting https://gofund.me/d5b78609. Donations can also be made to any of the 16 Wisconsin Technical Colleges for the students in his name. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
