Timothy L. Weir

November 30, 1965 - January 12, 2023

Janesville, WI - Timothy L. Weir, age 57, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital. He was born in Janesville on November 30, 1965; the son of Gary and Barbara (Gray) Weir. Tim was a 1984 graduate of Craig High School and enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving our country where he began his career as a medic. Following the Army, Tim continued in EMS as an EMT at Bell Ambulance and Cross Ambulance in Milwaukee, WI. After receiving his paramedic training, he worked at Beacon Ambulance and Grandview Hospital in Ironwood, MI before returning to Milwaukee to work at Paratech Ambulance. Tim followed his passion for EMS instruction at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center as the EMS Education Coordinator. Subsequently, he accepted a position as the EMS and Protective Services Education Director for the Wisconsin Technical College System where he redefined EMS. Tim's contributions as an EMS educator have and will continue to better thousands of lives worldwide.