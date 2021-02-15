January 21, 1949 - February 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Timothy L. Betz, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Janesville on January 21, 1949, the son of Frank and Katherine "Kate" (Fuczyla) Betz. He graduated from Beloit Catholic High School. After high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Robin Johnson on January 26, 1997. Both lifelong and loyal Green Bay Packer fans, they chose this Super Bowl Sunday to marry in Las Vegas while enjoying a Packers win. Later in 1997, Tim retired from General Motors (GM) after working over 30 years and serving many of those years as a United Auto Workers (UAW) Union Committeeman at the Janesville GM Plant. He was a proud member of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the UAW Local 95. Tim also enjoyed having memberships and spending time at the Neillsville Gun Club and Janesville Moose Lodge. He was a great cook, known for his homemade blackberry brandy, and a jack of all trades. Tim and Robin built their home together on 80 acres of forested family land outside of Neillsville, WI. This is where they lived for over 20 years and created long lasting memories with family and friends. During retirement, Tim always looked forward to his Monday night Poker games. He was an avid hunter and especially enjoyed his hunting trip to Canada to hunt for Caribou. He was also an avid golfer enjoying winter golf trips to Florida.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife, Robin; 4 children: Monica (Stephen) Kubala, Dawn (Bob) Petska, Christina Betz, and Connie Taylor; 8 grandchildren: Grace, Peter, Joshua, Alexis, Aaron, Paige, Austin, and Connor; 2 brothers, Jimm (B.J.) Betz and John Betz; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. His grandchildren all know him by the nickname "Bumpa"; may you Rest In Peace, Bumpa.
A private Memorial Service will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Special thanks to all of the St. Mary's Hospice staff, especially to Jodie, Blanca, and Linda, for their caring s