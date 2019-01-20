July 31, 1958 - January 5, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Timothy Joseph McCarthy, age 60 of Evansville, WI, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2018 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin following a two-year battle with cancer. Tim was born in Menomonie, WI, on July 31, 1958, to Harvey and Frances (Schumacher) McCarthy. He married Stephanie Kohman on September 16, 1989. Tim enjoyed hunting, and visiting with family and friends. He worked in the agriculture industry his entire life, earning the nickname "Farmer". Tim is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Olivia (William Haggerty); granddaughter, Alexandria; brothers: Dennis (Kathy), Michael, and Daniel (Shauna); his sister, Denise Cole; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 280 Haberdale Drive, Footville, Wisconsin with Reverend Kevin Dooley presiding. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided by the CWCM following the service. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com