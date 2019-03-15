October 23, 1955 - March 13, 2019

Mukwonago, WI -- Timothy J. Sullivan, age 63, of Mukwonago passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family, in Mukwonago. He was born in Evergreen Park, IL, on October 23, 1955 to C. Edward and Joan (Shorley) Sullivan. Tim was united in marriage to Debra Vegter on March 22, 1986 in Fontana. He was a bank examiner for the U.S. Treasury for many years until retirement. Tim belonged to the Woodworkers Club in the Waukesha County area.

Tim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Debby; a daughter, Megan (Bryan Van Stippen) Sullivan; a son, Michael (Amy Runkle) Sullivan; two sisters, Faryl (Dennis) Krause, of Delavan, and Shawn Sullivan, of Grayslake, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Tim is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Thomas.

Private Family Services will be held. Memorials can be directed to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com