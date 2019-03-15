Timothy J. Sullivan

October 23, 1955 - March 13, 2019

Mukwonago, WI -- Timothy J. Sullivan, age 63, of Mukwonago passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family, in Mukwonago. He was born in Evergreen Park, IL, on October 23, 1955 to C. Edward and Joan (Shorley) Sullivan. Tim was united in marriage to Debra Vegter on March 22, 1986 in Fontana. He was a bank examiner for the U.S. Treasury for many years until retirement. Tim belonged to the Woodworkers Club in the Waukesha County area.

Tim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Debby; a daughter, Megan (Bryan Van Stippen) Sullivan; a son, Michael (Amy Runkle) Sullivan; two sisters, Faryl (Dennis) Krause, of Delavan, and Shawn Sullivan, of Grayslake, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Tim is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Thomas.

Private Family Services will be held. Memorials can be directed to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse