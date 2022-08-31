Timothy J. Hitchcock

Janesville, WI - Timothy 'Tim' J. Hitchcock, 67, passed away at his home the morning of August 30, 2022. He was born February 27, 1955, in Reedsburg, WI to Archie and Kathryn (Wacholtz) Hitchcock. In November 1977, he enlisted the U.S. Navy and would serve for three years. Tim would go to work for Hufcor Manufacturing and there he would meet Joneen 'Jo' Harriman in June of 1992 and love each other from that moment. Tim then retired from Hufcor in 2020.
Tim loved the outdoors with hunting, fishing, working in the yard taking care of his flowers and garden. He truly enjoyed his time with his many friends at his cabin in Black River Falls for many years until he sold that land and got land in Viola to spend more time with his grandson, Logan.
Tim is survived by his love, Jo Harriman; mother, Kathryn Hitchcock; siblings: Thomas Hitchcock, Diane (Paul) Endres, Jackie (Robert) Gray, Terry (Levi) Hitchcock, and Kimberly Vandenburg; nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father Archie Hitchcock.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
