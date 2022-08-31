Timothy J. Hitchcock

February 27, 1955 - August 30, 2022

Janesville, WI - Timothy 'Tim' J. Hitchcock, 67, passed away at his home the morning of August 30, 2022. He was born February 27, 1955, in Reedsburg, WI to Archie and Kathryn (Wacholtz) Hitchcock. In November 1977, he enlisted the U.S. Navy and would serve for three years. Tim would go to work for Hufcor Manufacturing and there he would meet Joneen 'Jo' Harriman in June of 1992 and love each other from that moment. Tim then retired from Hufcor in 2020.