Milton, WI - Timothy E. O'Leary, age 68, of Janesville, WI passed away, after a long battle with brain cancer, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 16, 1953 in Janesville, the son of the late Vincent and Dorothy (Nolden) O'Leary. Tim attended school in Janesville and was a graduate of Parker High School, Class of 1971. He attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating in 1975 with a degree in Agricultural Education.
On June 25, 1977 Tim married Pamela S. Striegl at St. Patrick's Church in Janesville. Tim had one daughter whom he loved to help. Whether it was cheering at sporting events, working on projects, or making wine together, he was always supportive. He also had a woodworking workshop where he enjoyed building rustic projects, including the beautiful bar at Timber Hill. While he wasn't into fine detail, his projects were made with love.
Tim started working in Seed Industry in 1977 and has worked for Corn States in Des Moines, IA; Monsanto in St Louis, MO; and Premier Seed Group in WI. He was active in the American Seed Trade Association and the Independent Professional Seed Association. He was very passionate and knowledgeable about the industry.
Tim is survived by his wife, Pam and daughter, Amanda (Matthew) Stefl of Cambridge; sister, Karen O'Leary; brothers: Neil (Fran) O'Leary, Bryce O'Leary, Keith (Janice) O'Leary, Craig (Linda) O'Leary, Maurice O'Leary. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Maxine L. Striegl; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Darby) Morgan and Barb (John) Nardi; brother-in-law, Mike (Carol) Striegl; and 15 beloved nieces and nephews.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday, March 27 from 1 to 4 at The Gathering Place, in Milton, WI. There will be a memorial service at 1:30. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Rock County Cancer Coalition in memory of Timothy O'Leary. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
