April 28, 1957 - November 8, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Timothy Dale Poff, 61, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Select Specialty Hospital in West Allis, WI. He was born April 28, 1957 in California, the son of the late Lesley and Mable (Kinney) Poff. Timothy loved coloring and watching his game shows, Price is Right, and Wheel of Fortune. He enjoyed listening and singing along to music, especially the Beatles. Timothy had a deep love of baseball, and watching the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. Timothy had a heart of gold, and loved and cared for his family and friends dearly.
Timothy is survived by his two siblings, Garry (Shirley) Poff of Idaho and Sylvia (Charles) Webster of Elkhorn, WI; and three nephews: Michael (Mariah), Byron and Wesley Poff. He was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, April Poff.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church, N6686 US Hwy 12/67, Elkhorn, WI, with Rev. Ken Brummel officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the church. Interment will be 12 p.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Ford Cemetery, 370th St. at 530th Ave in Menomonie, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements for Poff Family handled by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn.
