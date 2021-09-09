October 9, 1947 - June 29, 2021
Janesville, WI - Timothy Cronin Terrill, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away June 29 at the age of 73 in Tucson, Arizona. Tim was born on October 9, 1947, in Janesville, WI. He attended Holy Name Seminary in Madison and earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism ('74) and a Juris Doctorate ('81) from the University of Wisconsin.
Tim enjoyed an illustrious career as an attorney in Wisconsin and Colorado, and Law Professor at the University of Denver. He was honored to serve as an Administrative Law Judge with the Social Security Administration in Wisconsin, Oregon and California and became Chief Justice of the San Rafael office, where he retired in 2013. Throughout his career and life, he believed in and fought for true equity in public and private institutions.
In 1968, Tim was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve his country with distinction in Vietnam. He earned a Purple Heart and decades later paid the ultimate sacrifice, succumbing to Parkinson's disease he contracted during his tour in Vietnam.
Tim had a ferocious appetite for adventure. He was a lifelong car and motorcycle enthusiast, and developed a love for bicycling. These endeavors literally took him around the world: as a fan at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as the owner and rider of a motorcycle race team, and on weeks-long bicycle trips with his wife in Ireland and Italy and every part of the United States, with a particular penchant for mountain passes exceeding 10,000 feet. The roars of laughter stemming from these adventures and his passion for life were both infectious.
No roles nor titles were more important to Tim than being a husband to the love of his life, and quintessential life partner, Deborah Dallman Terrill, whom he married in 1971. They brought about the best in one another and together created the great love of both of their lives: their family. Daddy and Bapa were two titles he cared about deeply, and he loved his family unconditionally. Tim's influence on their lives is immeasurable. He encouraged his family to speak their minds and advocate for what they believed in and to have a bit of fun along the way.
For those who knew him, there was no greater gift than hearing this giant of a man laugh. It was grand and genuine, just like his love. His family, lifelong friends Mike Brady, Steve Zwettler, Jim and Ellie Dallman and fiercely loyal brother Jim, could always get Tim belly laughing and get those beautiful Irish eyes sparking. The sight and sound of his laugh will be missed as much as the man himself.
In addition to Deb, Tim is survived by his daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren Margaret, Autumn and Sydney Graham (Colorado) and Laura (James), Kaya (Nathan), Cecilia and Connor Patten (Montana, Washington and Texas); along with brother, James (Nancy); sisters: Judy (Duncan), Mary, Teresa, Joan; brother-in-law, Wayne Rupnow; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Patricia Terrill; sister, Jeanne; brother, Steve; and brother-in-law, David Green.
In lieu of flowers, and in alignment with Tim's lifelong service to others, his family encourages volunteering or donating to a local organization of your choice whose mission helps advance your values.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 11 at 11 am at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co. Hwy M, Middleton WI 53562. Lunch will be served immediately following. Please note the Monastery is requiring folks to wear masks.