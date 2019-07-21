May 7, 1941 - June 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- The Zingshiem family is sad to announce that their father, Timothy Anthony Zingshiem, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, June 6 at the age of 78. He was able to enjoy life to the fullest to the end and was abroad in Mexico when he passed. Tim was a resident of Janesville, WI.

Tim loved animals, scooter rides (Kawasaki rides in his younger days), and his wood burning projects. He enjoyed listening to John Tesh and Paul Harvey on the radio and would share what he heard with his family and friends. He was well known for spotting hawks on any car ride and would always let us know "there's a hawk!"

Tim touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity. He was a loving and generous husband, dad, and grandfather. We will miss him. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, noon-4 p.m. at the Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St, Janesville, WI 53545.