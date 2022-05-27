Timothy A. Bechtol

Janesville, WI - Timothy Alan Bechtol, age 74, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Tim was born in Coshocton, Ohio on May 25, 1948; the son of Sylvester and Jeanne (Beaver) Bechtol. He was a 1966 graduate of Riverview High School in Ohio, and went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was an avid basketball player, and played throughout the world while he served in the Air Force. Tim worked for Andes Candies and LD Foods in the Maintenance Departments, and was a custodian for the Milton School District (Milton East and Harmony) in Milton for the last 20 years. Tim enjoyed watching Drag Racing with his buddies and family, and will remembered for his strong will and determination.
He is survived by his daughters: Trisha Bechtol, Renee (Joe) Kaster and Kendra (fiancé, Kyle Karbouski) Bechtol; grandchildren: Kristopher Akers, Matthew Akers, Joseph Kaster, Bechlynn Kaster and Grayson McCollum; great grandchild, Dakota; siblings: Patricia Bechtol, Randall (Norma) Bechtol, Kevin Bechtol and David Bechtol; and numerous extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Funeral Home; and will continue from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday. Committal and Military Honors will immediately follow the service to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Rock County Cancer Coalition. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
