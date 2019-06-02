Timothey "Tim" Page

March 17, 1981 - May 29, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Timothey "Tim" M. Page, age 38, of Edgerton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home. He was born in Lake Havasu City, AZ on March 17, 1981, the son of Dennis and Monica (Krowel) Page. He was a 1999 graduate of Lake Havasu High School. Tim held numerous management roles over his working career. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, writing lyrics for songs, and most of all playing and spending time with his children.

Tim is survived by his two children, Sahara and Timmy; parents, Dennis and Monica Page of Edgerton; two siblings, Melissa (Erik) Jackson and Jason (Amanda) Page both of Neenah; grandmother, Maryann (Arthur) Wilkinson of SaintFields, Northern Ireland; five nieces and nephews: Joshua, Jacob and Jarrett Jackson and Ethan and Emma Page; special friend, Heather McFarlin of Fairbanks, AK; five uncles: Norm Page, Leo Page, Richard Krowel, Robert Krowel and Randy Krowel; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Earl Page; maternal grandparents, Robert and Joan Krowel; and uncles, Dennis Krowel and Michael Mark Page.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Tim's family to help with the care of his young children. For online obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com