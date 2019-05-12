December 28, 1978 - May 8, 2019

Belvedere, IL -- Tiffany (Bontly) Minami, age 40, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She and her twin brother were born in Janesville, WI, on December 28, 1978, to the late Frank Bontly and Linda (Bontly) Servais. She attended Janesville Public Schools, and St. Paul's Lutheran School. She graduated from Craig High School in 1997, and the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater in 2002, with a B.A. in Information Technology. While at Craig High School, she was an active member of the International Friendship Club, National Honor Society, the Letterman's/Women's Club and the Spanish Club, and volunteered with local organizations.

After high school, Tiffany studied in Costa Rica for a year as an International Student, perfecting her knowledge of the Spanish language. Starting in the CO-OP program at Craig High School, she worked for Lab Safety Supply/Granger for 19 years in Information Technology and Software Systems Management.

Tiffany loved to meet people from other countries, of different religions and races and always looked at the bright side of life. She married the love of her life, Shigeaki Minami, in 2003, and have resided in Belvedere, IL ever since. Always up for an adventure, the couple enjoyed traveling together, with several trips Shig's hometown in Japan, as well as Costa Rica, Mexico and throughout the Caribbean.

Tiffany loved serving others, which included two mission trips to Mexico, making blankets for the homeless and aged, and raising and training service dogs for many years with her family. She enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, making homemade greeting cards, scrap booking, traveling to Disney in Florida and internationally, concert going, frequent weekend trips to the family cabin in Minocqua, and family boating and scuba diving.

As a youth, Tiffany participated in many sports including soccer, basketball, running and cheer, while she loved to go hunting and fishing with her brothers and father. She was an active member of AA. She had a contagious laughter and smile, which brought joy and happiness to those around her. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her precious daughter Hanako, who adored her mom with an unrivaled passion.

Tiffany is survived by her husband, Shigeaki Minami; and 9 year old daughter, Hanako; twin brother, Ethan (Seyran) of Skokie, IL; brother, Aaron (Simone) of Columbia, SC; mother, Linda (Bontly) Servais; and stepfather, Dan Servais of Janesville; stepmother, Lisa Bontly; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and special canine friends, Momo and Ume. She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Bontly.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony in remembrance of Tiffany will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Henke-Clarson Funeral Home in Janesville. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Custom Canines Service Dog Academy, 2310 Mustang Way, Madison, 53718, the Humane Society, or Navarre Beach Sea Turtles, 8740 Gulf Blvd, Navarre, FL 32566.