November 4, 1921 - January 26, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Thorvald Olson, age 97, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at his home. He was born on November 4, 1921 in Freeborn, MN, the son of Thorvald and Helen (Norem) Olson. He married Pauline C. Nicholls on August 15, 1944 in Wildwood, NJ. Thorvald had been a seed corn salesman, a dairy farmer in the Albany, WI area, and a barber. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, Seaman 2nd Class, and was the ship's barber, commissioned by the President of the United States. Thorvald was also a member of the United Methodist Church, Albany, WI.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline; a son, Lawrence (Connie Joy) Olson, of Evansville, WI; two daughters, Teresa (Keith) Blumer, of Albany, WI and Cynthia Pryce, of Brodhead; a brother, Kenneth (Betty) Olson, of Cherry Valley, IL; a sister-in-law, Norabelle Olson, of Rockford, IL; nine grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda, in infancy; two brothers, Herbert Olson and Otto Hagen; and three sisters: Jean Frye, Nevina Monson and Alice Nordstrom.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Albany United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Moe officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Albany, WI, with military honors. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 and from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church on Saturday. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com