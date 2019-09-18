October 15, 1936 - September 13, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Thorval "Duke" R. Grice, age 82, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away at the Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 13, 2019. Duke was born on October 15, 1936 in Elkhorn, WI, son of Roy and Maude (Helmore) Grice. Duke was a self-employed carpenter.

Surviving are his children: Debra (Jeff) Fry, Cindy (Dale) Baumann, Diana (Bernard) Joaquin, Ronald (Karen) Grice and Bradley (Uli) Grice. He is also survived by siblings Nannette (David) Yakes, Star Brown, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relative and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Robert; Sisters Honore Giese, Diana Glessing and Marietta Jensen.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, from 10 a.m. to noon with eulogies at noon. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva at 2 p.m. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.