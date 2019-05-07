October 17, 1945 - May 4, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Thor T. Tellefson, Jr., age 73, of Edgerton, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg. He was born in Edgerton on October 17, 1945, the son of Thor and Rudella (Amundson) Tellefson Sr. He was a 1964 graduate of Cambridge High School. Thor married Barb Miller on February 7, 1970, and they later divorced. He worked by trade as a mechanic for J&R Implement, FP&T Construction, Edgerton Sand & Gravel, and lastly Catell Construction. He enjoyed farming, and working on his tractors and equipment. His hobbies included trap shooting, raising tobacco, and especially spending time with family.

Thor is survived by two daughters, Trisha (Jeff) Anderson and Tracie "Bugg" Tellefson both of Edgerton; four grandchildren: Keegan, Cody, Cassidy and Logan; three great-grandchildren: Olivia, Bowen and Aria; five siblings: Oscar (Nancy) Tellefson of Rock Springs, WY, Alice Whisler of Viroqua, Robert Tellefson, Mary (Dennis) Hareid and Margaret "Mugs" (Dave) Gilberson all of Edgerton; sister-in-law, Kay Tellefson of Edgerton; special friends: Dave Kienbaum, Kathy Dunn, Jan Moses and Billy Volla; and numerous nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings: Norman Tellefson, LaVern Tellefson and Einer Tellefson; son-in-law, Paul Taylor; sister-in-law, Patsy Tellefson; brother-in-law, Ray Whisler; nephew, Vernie Tellefson; and close friend, Dave Oberg.

A Celebration of Thor's Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from Noon until 2 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Following the visitation at the funeral home, everyone is invited to Oberg's Bar to continue celebrating Thor, and enjoy a few cocktails and lunch. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com