May 4, 1944 - October 30, 2020
Janesville, WI - Thomas William Zigler, age 76, of Janesville passed away at his home on October 30, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Janesville on May 4, 1944, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Burrows) Zigler.
Tom grew up in the Janesville and Milton area. He graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1962, then attended Milton College for a while. Tom married Virginia (Ginny) Henning on September 9, 1967 in Janesville.
Tom was employed by the Janesville Auto Transport Company (JATCO), which later became Allied Automotive Group, from 1965 to 2006. He liked automobiles, and continued working part-time after retirement for enjoyment at Gordie Boucher Ford and Frank Boucher Chrysler in Janesville. Most of all, Tom enjoyed spending time with Ginny, their sons' families, and his siblings.
Tom Zigler is survived by his wife, Ginny; sons Brad (Lauren) Zigler of Golden, CO, Dan (Carey) Zigler of Pewaukee, WI; grandchildren, Alison Zigler, Nolan Zigler, Jillian Zigler; brothers Jim (Sandie) Zigler, Ralph (Nanci) Zigler, Steve (Rita) Zigler; his sister, Nancy Warner.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Zigler; and his brothers Dave Zigler and Bill Zigler.
Due to the global COVID pandemic, a visitation and services will not be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home of Janesville is assisting the family.