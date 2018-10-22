May 6, 1951 - October 16, 2018
Evansville, WI -- Thomas William Schneider, 67, unexpectedly passed away on October 16, 2018. He was born May 6, 1951 in Monroe, WI. Tom enjoyed his 26 years working as a welder at Saris Cycling in Madison, WI. He was an avid fan of the Packers and Brewers, and listening to his favorite country music artist, Willie Nelson. Tom took great pride in being a devoted father and grandfather to his family that he loved dearly.
He is survived by his children, Tammy of Footville, WI, Colin of Muscoda, WI, and Miranda of Richland Center, WI. Tom is also survived by his brothers, John and Donald; five beautiful grandchildren: Courtney, Katlyn, Angela, Breanna, and Thomas; a nephew, Donald; and nieces, Michelle and Sara. He was preceded in death by his father, Arleigh Schneider; and mother, Clara Schneider.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday October 28, 2018 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse