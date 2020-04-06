Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.