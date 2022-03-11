Janesville, WI - Thomas Willard Lohse, age 75, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Tom was born in Milwaukee on December 26, 1946; the son of Willard and Florence (Zinser) Lohse. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and married Sherry (Brooks) Lohse in Milwaukee on July 13, 1979; moving to Janesville from Milwaukee in 1993. Tom worked as a shipping clerk for Hufcor, retiring in 2008. As an avid fisherman, Tom belonged to Bass Fishing Clubs in Janesville for the past 30 years. He could often be found at the Lions Quick Mart at the corner of 14 and 51, where he regularly bought his scratch off tickets. Tom enjoyed volunteering his time at the Walt Lindeman Sportsman's Park, where he kept the deer fed. He loved old westerns, slot machines, video poker, and owned more boats than he owned cars in his life. Tom will be remembered as a good man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He will be dearly missed.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sherry; he is "cat Dad" to: Charlie, Emma and Nemo; his best friend and cousin, Bill Peschell; his good friend from the Deer park, Scott Schoonover and many great fishing buddies. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James and Robert Lohse.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Committal will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made towards the upkeep of the deer at the Walt Lindeman Sportsman's Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.