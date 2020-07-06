October 1, 1963 - June 29, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Thomas Wayne Nicks, 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born in Edgerton on October 1, 1963, the son of Viola (Bjerke) and Jerry Nicks. After graduating from Edgerton High School in 1982, he attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan, graduating with high honors as an Associate in Applied Sciences in Electrical Engineering Technology in 1984. Tom was the proud owner and CEO of Volume, Inc., working worldwide with various entertainers and industrial shows. He was a gifted man, and knew his trade forward and backwards. He was the best in the sound industry. Nothing made Tom happier than spending time on his pontoon "toodling," as he called it, down the Rock River and across Lake Koshkonong. He was a kind and gentle man who cared.
Tom is survived by his son, Trevor, of Carpentersville, IL; sister, Theresa (Mark) Johnson; nephew, Christopher Johnson, of Edgerton, WI; nieces, Cortney (Chris) Knapp of Saint Charles, IL, Abby Johnson (Jared Morgan) of Stevens Point, WI; great-nephew, Mason Knapp; and great-niece, Sloane Knapp of Saint Charles, IL; his mom, Viola; numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins; Trevor's mother, Rae; and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry.
A private family service with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating will be held. Burial will be in Jenson Cemetery.
"Tom, there are no words to describe how blessed I was to have you as my son. Thank you for all your love, support, laughs, hugs, trips and memories of our flower gardening. I love you, Mom"