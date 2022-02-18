Thomas W. Hillebrand

Janesville, WI - Thomas Wayne Hillebrand, age 82, passed away in Tampa, FL, on February 10, 2022. He was born in Ludington, MI, on February 25, 1939, and graduated from St. Simon's High School in 1956. Tom went on to earn degrees in industrial design at Layton School of Art (now MIAD) in Milwaukee, WI, and Cranbrook Academy in Bloomfield Hills, MI. He married Jennylee Stiphany in Ludington in 1962, and they moved to Janesville, WI, that year. Tom worked as an industrial designer, a draftsman, and later an architectural designer for several firms, including Don Doman Associates, Parker Pen, and Angus Young Architects, all in Janesville. Tom was a member of St. John Vianney Parish and active with the Homeless Men's Shelter. He was an avid cyclist and bike builder who spent much of his retirement building and donating bicycles to Janesville's homeless population.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny; their children: Joan (John) Neumiller of St. Paul, MN, Eric Hillebrand of Chicago, IL, Mary (Angie Hickerson) Hillebrand of Madison, WI, and Nick (Amanda) Hillebrand of East Peoria, IL; and seven amazing grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Arlene (Tom) Eller of Grand Rapids, MI; nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Catherine Hillebrand; his sister, Phyllis (Mike) Moriarty; his brother, Richard Hillebrand; his son, Tom Hillebrand; and his daughter-in-law, Carla Aiello.
A private funeral service and burial will be held February 23, 2022 in Janesville. A celebration of Tom's life will be held later this year. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
