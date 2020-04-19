June 18, 1927 - April 16, 2020
Janesville -- Thomas W. Gohlke, age 92 of Janesville, passed away April 16, 2020 at Cedar Crest Health Center. He was born on June 18, 1927 in Breitung, MI, the son of Paul and Mary (Ladwig) Gohlke. He married Virginia M. Freeman on February 7, 1948. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2005. Thomas served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army. He was a carpenter and a partner in G & G Building Contractors for many years in Janesville. He built many homes in Janesville and also built homes in the Prescott, Arizona area where he spent many winters. He was an antique car lover and collected many through the years.
Thomas is survived by five children: Joanne (John) May of Janesville, Paula Phalin of Janesville, Daniel (Shelly Reineck) Gohlke of Norwalk, OH, Thomas (Rebecca) Gohlke of Woonsocket, RI, and Emmalee Sweet of Tucson, AZ; He is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Betty Nunn of Walhalla, SC; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Sweet; and his brother, who died in the Korean War, Robert Gohlke.
Private viewing and services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com
