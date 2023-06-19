June 1, 1948 - June 13, 2023 Greensboro, NC - Thomas W. Geise of Greensboro, N.C. formally of Janesville, passed away June 13, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Tom was born June 1,1948 in Edgerton to Robert and Mary (Devine) Geise. He graduated from Janesville Senior High School, and received a Business Degree from UW-Whitewater in 1971. Tom was a lifelong businessman, managing restaurants and convenience stores in Texas, Florida, Virginia and North Carolina. He also was a Business Broker, property manager and owned an automobile business, Triad Imports of High Point, N.C. until his death. He was a lifelong sports fan, particularly UW-Wisconsin, Green Bay Packers and Steve Stricker. He was an avid golfer and joined brothers, John and George on golf trips to Wisconsin, Quad Cities, Myrtle Beach and Gulf Shores. Tom is survived by his wife, MaryBeth, son, Geoffrey (Gabby) & family of Texas, brothers, John (Charlotte) of Platteville and George (Diana) of Great Falls, Mt. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Mary Geise, stepmother, Mae Pritchard Geise, and stepbrother, John Pritchard. Services will be held in Greensboro on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. A celebration of life will be held later this summer at the Platteville Golf and Country Club.
