May 4, 1933 - June 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Thomas W. Cornelius, age 87, of Janesville, passed away at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville on June 9, 2020. He was born in Wichita, KS on May 4, 1933, the son of Ray and Clothilde Cornelius. He grew up in Kansas City, KS and graduated from Culver Stockton College in Canton, MO. Thomas served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, with the position of assistant to the chaplain. While in college, he met Ruth Ellen Rucks, and they were married on August 22, 1959 in Maywood, IL. Three children were born of the marriage, Catherine, Scott and Bradley. Ruth was a longtime teacher in the Janesville School system and passed away on August 4, 2007. Thomas taught school at Converse School in Beloit and Jefferson School in Janesville. He also sold insurance, and, prior to retiring, was a driver employed by CESA. He was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church, and was a friend of Grace Evangelical Free Church at Afton. He was a Shriner, a member of Janesville Masonic Lodge # 55 and a life-member of Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Packers and the Kansas J Hawks. Tom was a loving husband and father, who was always very proud of his children.
Thomas Cornelius is survived by his wife, Colletta (Terneus) Deusterbeck, whom he married on March 21, 2009. He is further survived by his daughter, Catherine Rae Cornelius of Janesville; also by Colletta's children: Kelley (Rory) Walker, Louie (Patricia) Marschik, Janel (Mark) Naatz; Colletta's grandchildren: Zach (Megan) Marschik, Joey (Anna) Marschik, Colton Marschik, Jaylyn Deusterbeck, Nolan Akerberg, Addisyn Akerberg, Grace Walker; and Colletta's great-grandchildren, Sonny Marschik and Ollie Marschik. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth; two sons, Scott and Bradley Cornelius; and two brothers, Dan and John Cornelius.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Pastor Dennis Anderson of Grace Evangelical Free Church will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
