April 22, 1933 - May 22, 2021
Sharon, WI - Thomas Teichen, Sr., was born on April 22, 1933 in Oak Park, Illinois to Harry E. and Kathryn (McGinnis) Teichen. He passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.
Bill served his country in the Army, during the Korean Conflict from 1953 - 1954. During some years of his life Bill was self-employed working for various homeowners in Fontana doing yard work as well as other jobs. He also worked at Starline in Harvard, Big Foot Country Club, Northwestern Military and Naval Academy, as well as working on Lee "Toad" Wenzel's farm. He also proudly served on the Fontana Fire Squad for 6 years and the Sharon Fire and Rescue Squad for 10 years.
He married his first wife Katherine Engel in 1973, who passed away in 1987. He is survived by his current wife Lonnie (Wenzel), whom he married in 1990; his son Thomas William Teichen, Jr., 2 grandchildren Katie and Travis Teichen; 3 stepsons Mark, Thomas, and Matthew Naber; 7 step grandchildren Fallon, Linnea, Rabecca, Serenity, Alvera, Zeinah and Oliver Naber; 2 step great granddaughters Ashlynn and Blakelynn Naber; 2 brothers-in-law Toad and Lynn Wenzel; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at 2:30 P.M.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.