July 10, 1944 - October 15, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Thomas "Tom" Plunkett, age 74, of Beloit died on Monday, October 15, 2018, surrounded by his family at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born July 10, 1944, the son of Leslie and Ollie (Dooley) Plunkett in Beloit. Tom graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, Class of 1962. He enlisted into the U.S. Army, surviving two tours in Vietnam, and valiantly serving his Country until his honorable discharge in April of 1970. Tom earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, the Combat Infantryman badge, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal and 4 Overseas Bars. After the service Tom returned to Beloit and worked for Black & Decker, Dolphin Inc., and the School District of Beloit, retiring in 2003. He married Ellen V. Torvick on July 17, 1981 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Tom was a life member of the VFW, and the 3rd Infantry D.C. He was also a member of the Janesville Moose Lodge. Tom had a passion for banding birds at the Colored Sands Bird Observatory. He loved to hunt (whitetails and turkey) and fish (whatever was biting!!) with his two sons.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Plunkett; two sons, Paul Plunkett and Mark (Lisa) Plunkett; two daughters, Lisa Dahlke and Karin (Joe Wessels) Riley; eight grandchildren: Bryan (Jamie), Buddy (Lori), Nikki (Brook), Morgan, Logan, Larry Jr. (Taylor), Ryan and Emily; his brother, John Plunkett; many great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister- and brother-in-law, Judi and Rudi Schultes.
Tom's Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Lynda Johnson officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home, from 12 Noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.
Brian Mark Funeral Homes
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000
The family is grateful for the care given by the staff of Beloit Memorial Hospital, and the many friends and neighbors during Tom's long journey.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse